PEMRA chief seeks PM, CJP, COAS help after receiving life threatening calls

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam Monday sought help from the prime minister, chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and army chief after receiving life threatening calls from unknown persons.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the unknown callers threatened him of dire consequences, if the banned channel was not restored immediately.

He said that all the state institutions should extend help in smooth functioning of PEMRA as per its rules and regulations.

He appealed to heads of those state institutions to direct for investigation into the matter.

The PEMRA chief said it was difficult to continue work in such a tense situation.

He said the authority was performing its constitutional responsibility in line with rules and regulations and all the channels were equal to PEMRA.

Absar said PEMRA had not extended any undue favour to any channel and all the codal formalities and due process was fulfilled to ban the channel.

To a question, he said 333 cases were pending before the courts and the authority was making efforts to vacate stay orders obtained in various cases.

He said that decision on issuing new license to TV channels would be taken after vacation of stay orders.

Absar said PEMRA and members of council of complaints were being targeted and levelled false allegations despite taking necessary action.

To a question, he said he was not quitting the organization but the situation demanded to share the ground realities with the concerned authorities.

He said he was answerable to the court, standing committees and the parliament, but how PEMRA could deliver in such a situation.

Earlier, one of the threatening calls was played at the press conference before the media persons.