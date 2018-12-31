PEMRA bans TV programmes Harf-e-Raaz for 30 days

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Monday banned broadcast of programme “Harf-e-Raaz” by Orya Maqbool Jan on Neo TV for 30 days, for violating its rules.

In case of non-compliance, strict legal action shall be initiated under Section 29 & 30 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2007 and 2018 which may result in suspension/ revocation of license,” a press release issued here said.