PEMRA bans on telecast of Q-Mobile phone E-1

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory

Authority (PEMRA) Friday imposed ban on the telecast of Q-Mobile

phone E-1.

It was observed during monitoring of the advertisements that

in the said advertisement indecent content was used which was not

accepted standards of ethics and against the PEMRA rules and

regulations.

So the PEMRA has banned the telecast of the said advertisement

from June 10 at 6 pm.The channels violating this ban would face

action under PEMRA Ordinance 2002 (amendment act 2007), sections 29

and 30.