PEMRA bans Aamir Liaquat’s programme “Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga” over hate speech

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Thursday banned anchorperson Aamir Liaquat’s programme “Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga” on the BOL News TV channel with immediate effect for delivering hate speech.

“The authority prohibited the programme under section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (AMENDMENT) ACT, 2007 (Hereinafter “PEMRA Ordinance 2002”), a press release said.

PEMRA took the decision after monitoring for several weeks that Aamir Liaquat has repeatedly been violating clauses 3 (1) (h) (k) (l), 4 (7) ©, 13 (1), (2), 22 (1) (3), 23 of the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015, Section 20 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 and Rule 15 of

PEMRA Rules 2009.

According to the order conveyed to the channel management, “Aamir

Liaquat shall not host any programme, or appear on TV in any manner

(fresh, old or repeat) including (but not limited to) as a guest, analyst,

reporter, actor, in audio, video beeper, promo/advertisement of his programme or in person, in any manner whatsoever, on BOL NEWS screen with immediate effect.”

The authority warned that if the management of BOL NEWS failed to comply with the order about the host Aamir Liaquat and the programme named “Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga” in letter and spirit, it would suspend the licence of BOL NEWS channel as well.

“Aamir Liaquat is prohibited to deliver, on all other channels, any hate speech, declaring anyone as kaafir or ghaddar, as under the Constitution of Pakistan,

it is the exclusive jurisdiction of the Parliament or the Honorable Superior Judiciary.”

“If Aamir Liaquat continues to abuse freedom of speech and violates

PEMRA Code of Conduct 2015, PEMRA Ordinance 2002, Rules and

Regulations on any other TV channel(s), the Authority shall invoke Section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 against that TV channel.”

Accordingly, instructions have been issued to PakSat to ensure that the orders of PEMRA, which is exclusively mandated by law to regulate

Pakistan’s private electronic media, are complied with in letter and spirit.

“Copies of PEMRA’s decision have been sent toPakSat and PTA so

that PEMRA’s decision be implemented completely. Instructions have also been given to all the distribution networks and cable operators of the country in this regard,” the press release said.

PEMRA has received hundreds of complaints with regard to the above-mentioned hate speech. These complaints are being forwarded to the Councils of Complaints in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad respectively for further action.

“This prohibition order would remain in effect till the time respective

Council of Complaints make recommendations on the complaints received by PEMRA and the subsequent decision of the authority on these recommendations by Council of Complaints,” it added.