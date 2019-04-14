ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (PEMRA) has formally awarded license to Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to launch its own tv channel.

According to a PEMRA press release, AIOU has been allowed to launch a non-commercial Satellite TV channel. The channel will be exclusively used for educational purposes.

Vice Chancellor AIOU Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum thanked PEMRA for the approval, hoping it will be a big step forward promoting education with the support of electronic network.

For the AIOU, he added, this is a great breakthrough in enhancing access of its academic programs to its around 1.4 million students all over the country, through distance learning system with the support of multimedia.

According to Director, University Institute of Communication Technology (ICT), necessary legal requirements like depositing of fee to PEMPRA will be fulfilled soon.

The move is part of the University`s consistent efforts providing quality education through the use of TV network. Over the years, the IET has been playing an important role in arranging media and technology based academic programs for the benefit of students.

The University is already running a Online web-tv channel. The number of students benefiting from it is estimated to be in thousands.

The IET also engaged in preparing multimedia academic programs and is also running FM`s radio network that broadcast variety of academic programs from 8 am to 9 pm daily.