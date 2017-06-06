PEMRA approves new tariff for grant, renewal of cable TV licenses in rural areas

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory

Authority (PEMRA) Tuesday approved new tariff for Rural Cable TV

license and okayed revision of annual fee from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

License fee for new cable TV has also been revised from Rs 10,000 to

Rs 20,000. The same will apply for renewal/revalidation of the

licenses after expiry of their existing license terms, a press

release said.

The authority meeting also approved grant of non-commercial FM

Radio license to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture,

Multan and Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.

The authority while taking up a request by M/s PTCL approved renewal of its Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) distribution service for 10

years w.e.f expiry of the last term.

The meeting was held at PEMRA Headquarters and was attended by

Member Punjab Nargis Nasir, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaheen

Habibullah, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Dr Muhammad Irshad,

Chairman PTA Dr Syed Ismail Shah, Secretary Information Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Secretary Interior Tariq Mehmood Khan. PEMRA Chairman Absar Alam presided over the meeting.