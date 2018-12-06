ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Thursday issued show cause notices to two private channels including ‘Channel-24’ and ‘Abb-Takk’ for un-edited telecast of public address to a political gathering.
This reflects sheer violation of PEMRA laws and Code of Conduct on part of the Channels, said a press release issued here.
PEMRA issues show cause notices to two private channels
