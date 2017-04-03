PEF Chaser, Mehran, Islamabad, Akbar clubs win matches

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): PEF Chaser, Mehran, Islamabad Academy and Akbar clubs earned victories in the matches of the 1st Mayor Football Cup 2017 being played here at the different venues of the Federal Capital.

PEF Chaser beat Zeeshan club by 5-4 on penalty kicks at I-10/2 Ground. The referees o the match included Zahid, Salman and Tahir. Mehran club beat Al Qaim club by 8-2 at G-9/2 Karachi Company Ground.

Mehran club scorers were Samad Khan (9 & 21 minutes), Ashfaq (81 minutes), Murtaza (26 minutes), Daniyal (55 minutes), Rohullah (65 minutes), Hassam (70 minutes) and Muhammad Ali Khan (83 minutes). Al Qaim scored through Ishaq (48 minutes) and Noman (78 minutes).

The referees included Ibrahim Khan, Waqas Tufail and Arslan Sharif.

Islamabad Academy beat Jinnah club by 4-0 at G-8/4 Ground. Islamabad scorers were Uneeb (5 minute), Ajmal (30 & 58 minutes) and Mudasir (55 minutes).

In another match, Akbar club beat Pak Sporting club by 5-1. Akbar club scored through Kamil (23 minutes), Hadi (44 minutes), Salman (63 & 65 minutes) and Asghar (79 minutes).

Pak Sporting club lone scorer was Mustafa (16 minutes). The referees included Dilawar Hussain, Shamoon Masih and Ali Nawaz.

The pre-quarter finals and quarter finals will be played from April 12 to 18. Semi finals will be played on April 19 and 20 while the third position match and final will be played on April 21 and 22, respectively.

The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, runner-up will get Rs 50,000 while the third position team will bag Rs 25,000.