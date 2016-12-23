Peach of Rs 1399 thousand exported in 2015-16: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Federal Minister of Commerce, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Friday told the Senate that during the year 2015-16, peaches an amounting of Rs.1399 thousand were exported both in fresh and dried form throughout the world, whereas no peaches have been exported from Pakistan during 2014-15.

Replying to a question in the Upper House he said that the export of

peaches has declined over the past three years.

He said that ministry of commerce has provide support to agriculture

sector under STPF2015-18 to preserve and process agriculture produce export.

This support, he said, including 50 percent on the cost of imported new

plant and machinery for specified under-developed regions i.e Rural Sindh, KPK, FATA, Balochistan, Southern Punjab and GB.

He informed the senate that the ministry has also provided 100% mark-up support on the cost of imported new plant and machinery on all Pakistan basis.

Furthermore, Dastgir said, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council is

taking necessary steps to facilitate peach growers in Swat to increase the production and improve its quality for local consumption and exports.

These steps including true to type and high quality nursery plant

production, establishment of Germplasm units in public sector for bud-wood supply to commercial nurseries, trainings and capacity building of growers for orchards management and integrated management strategies for fruit fly control in orchards.

Moreover, the minister said that TDAP is planning on organizing Fruit

shows and seminars in the world to promote export of fruits from the country The minister while answering another question said that the government was also focusing on trade marketing in the world including African countries.

In this regard, he said, a thorough study was being conducted to review the restrictions made by the Africa for trade.