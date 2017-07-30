Peacekeeping; earning laurels for nation by serving humanity

ISLAMABAD July 30 (APP): Even thousands miles away from home,

Pakistanis serving under United Nations Peacekeeping Missions always

won accolades for the nation by providing best services to humanity

in various trouble strife regions of the world.

No matter it is Darfur, Heiti, East Timor or any other

troubled region, they always manifested commitment and dedication

winning laurels for the nation by upholding the esteemed norms of

sharing the pangs of aggrieved and serving them to comfort.

Their services are most often acknowledged by the United

Nation in its reviews and monthly publications with the recent one

acknowledging Pakistan peacekeepers services in Darfur. The United

Nations saw with appreciation Pakistani peacekeepers reaching out to

internally displaced persons and refugees of the African Union/UN

Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) who had come from South Sudan

and prison inmates through free medical camps in El Daein, East

Darfur.

“More than 1,255 cases were treated at both the Khor Omer camp

and the El Daein Central Prison, where access to health services was

very limited,” said Captain Ameer Aslam of the Mission’s Clinic at

the Khor Omer camp. “Hundreds of IDPs and refugees were treated for

different ailments including skin diseases, body aches, diarrhoea,

coughs, chest pains and malaria.

Abdalla Hamad, representative, Popular committee, Khor Omer

camp, who complained of severe chest pain, thanked African Union/UN

Hybrid Operation in Darfur for organizing the free medical camp and

urged the Mission to continue with this kind of service. He said he

was already relieved after the first dose of the medicine given to

him by the African Union/UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur doctors.

Amna Hamoda, 34, claimed she had been suffering from an eye

condition for the past few years, and despite seeing various doctors

did not receive relief.

She saw the arrival of the African Union/UN Hybrid Operation

in Darfur doctors as a move in the right direction, and was positive

her eye condition would improve rapidly.

A similar free medical camp was also held at the El Daein

Central Prison by doctors from the Mission’s hospital in Nyala,

South Dar focus on united nations peacekeeping Darfur, and El Daein.

Captain Aslam noted that the Mission’s clinic in El Daein is open to

the community and receives between 5 – 10 patients every day.

Abda Musa, women’s representative, Khor Omer camp stated her

belief that such medical initiative, if repeated in other locations,

will assist the displaced in the future. She was particularly happy

with the result in the Khor Omer Camp, where most could not afford

to purchase medicines previous to the arrival of the mission. The

Mission’s peacekeepers plan to host more such medical camps

benefiting the local communities across Darfur.

Pakistani contingent also focused on water supply and as part

of Engineering Section of the African Union/UN Hybrid Operation in

Darfur (UNAMID), the Pakistani contingent inaugurated a water

station at Ardamata area, West Darfur.

The project which consisted of three boreholes and six water

storage facilities will provide potable water to the Mission, local

community and internally displaced persons in the area. In addition,

the Pakistani Peacekeepers constructed a fence for the boreholes and

the water storage facilities as well as paved the road to the water

station.

Mohammad Islam, sector west, Mission Support Officer in Darfur

stated that it will continue to share the available water resources

with the local communities to help alleviate their suffering. He

said the project will not only help rationalize the Mission’s

spending on buying water from outsources, but will also give the

peacekeeping operation the opportunity to assist the local

community.

During the inauguration, personnel of the operation and the

`Sheiks’ of Internally Displaced Persons planted trees to contribute

to creating a green and healthy atmosphere in the area, on the

occasion of World Environment Day. During the implementation of the

project the Pakistani contingent organized a makeshift clinic and

provided open medical days to the local community.

Pakistani peacekeepers also support engineering project in

Ardamata, West Darfur in efforts to prevent soil erosion and damage

from flash floods along Kaja River, Ardamata Valley, in El Geneina,

West Darfur.

Annual rainfall often causes flash floods in the area, leading

to severe damage to the main road at Ardamata and disrupting

movement to the El Geneina airport. The mission had supported this

project given the critical importance of Ardamata road and its

proximity to a large camp of the Internally Displace Persons in West

Darfur.

The project entails the construction of one kilometer

diversion channel to divert the course of the water from the river

bank, thus preventing soil erosion, as well as building a 1.3

kilometer gabion wall to strengthen the embankment.

The support by the mission towards the project, which is being

provided by Pakistani peacekeepers, at an estimated cost of US

$74,200, includes the expertise of seven engineers and the use of

the Mission’s plant machinery.

The story of humanitarian assistance does not end here as

Pakistanis, imbued with commitment to serve humanity had achieved

many milestones under the mission winning accolades and

appreciation.