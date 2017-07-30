Peacekeeping; earning laurels for nation by serving humanity

ISLAMABAD July 30 (APP): Even thousands miles away from home,
Pakistanis serving under United Nations Peacekeeping Missions always
won accolades for the nation by providing best services to humanity
in various trouble strife regions of the world.
No matter it is Darfur, Heiti, East Timor or any other
troubled region, they always manifested commitment and dedication
winning laurels for the nation by upholding the esteemed norms of
sharing the pangs of aggrieved and serving them to comfort.
Their services are most often acknowledged by the United
Nation in its reviews and monthly publications with the recent one
acknowledging Pakistan peacekeepers services in Darfur. The United
Nations saw with appreciation Pakistani peacekeepers reaching out to
internally displaced persons and refugees of the African Union/UN
Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) who had come from South Sudan
and prison inmates through free medical camps in El Daein, East
Darfur.
“More than 1,255 cases were treated at both the Khor Omer camp
and the El Daein Central Prison, where access to health services was
very limited,” said Captain Ameer Aslam of the Mission’s Clinic at
the Khor Omer camp. “Hundreds of IDPs and refugees were treated for
different ailments including skin diseases, body aches, diarrhoea,
coughs, chest pains and malaria.
Abdalla Hamad, representative, Popular committee, Khor Omer
camp, who complained of severe chest pain, thanked African Union/UN
Hybrid Operation in Darfur for organizing the free medical camp and
urged the Mission to continue with this kind of service. He said he
was already relieved after the first dose of the medicine given to
him by the African Union/UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur doctors.
Amna Hamoda, 34, claimed she had been suffering from an eye
condition for the past few years, and despite seeing various doctors
did not receive relief.
She saw the arrival of the African Union/UN Hybrid Operation
in Darfur doctors as a move in the right direction, and was positive
her eye condition would improve rapidly.
A similar free medical camp was also held at the El Daein
Central Prison by doctors from the Mission’s hospital in Nyala,
South Dar focus on united nations peacekeeping Darfur, and El Daein.
Captain Aslam noted that the Mission’s clinic in El Daein is open to
the community and receives between 5 – 10 patients every day.
Abda Musa, women’s representative, Khor Omer camp stated her
belief that such medical initiative, if repeated in other locations,
will assist the displaced in the future. She was particularly happy
with the result in the Khor Omer Camp, where most could not afford
to purchase medicines previous to the arrival of the mission. The
Mission’s peacekeepers plan to host more such medical camps
benefiting the local communities across Darfur.
Pakistani contingent also focused on water supply and as part
of Engineering Section of the African Union/UN Hybrid Operation in
Darfur (UNAMID), the Pakistani contingent inaugurated a water
station at Ardamata area, West Darfur.
The project which consisted of three boreholes and six water
storage facilities will provide potable water to the Mission, local
community and internally displaced persons in the area. In addition,
the Pakistani Peacekeepers constructed a fence for the boreholes and
the water storage facilities as well as paved the road to the water
station.
Mohammad Islam, sector west, Mission Support Officer in Darfur
stated that it will continue to share the available water resources
with the local communities to help alleviate their suffering. He
said the project will not only help rationalize the Mission’s
spending on buying water from outsources, but will also give the
peacekeeping operation the opportunity to assist the local
community.
During the inauguration, personnel of the operation and the
`Sheiks’ of Internally Displaced Persons planted trees to contribute
to creating a green and healthy atmosphere in the area, on the
occasion of World Environment Day. During the implementation of the
project the Pakistani contingent organized a makeshift clinic and
provided open medical days to the local community.
Pakistani peacekeepers also support engineering project in
Ardamata, West Darfur in efforts to prevent soil erosion and damage
from flash floods along Kaja River, Ardamata Valley, in El Geneina,
West Darfur.
Annual rainfall often causes flash floods in the area, leading
to severe damage to the main road at Ardamata and disrupting
movement to the El Geneina airport. The mission had supported this
project given the critical importance of Ardamata road and its
proximity to a large camp of the Internally Displace Persons in West
Darfur.
The project entails the construction of one kilometer
diversion channel to divert the course of the water from the river
bank, thus preventing soil erosion, as well as building a 1.3
kilometer gabion wall to strengthen the embankment.
The support by the mission towards the project, which is being
provided by Pakistani peacekeepers, at an estimated cost of US
$74,200, includes the expertise of seven engineers and the use of
the Mission’s plant machinery.
The story of humanitarian assistance does not end here as
Pakistanis, imbued with commitment to serve humanity had achieved
many milestones under the mission winning accolades and
appreciation.
