Peaceful, indigenous struggle of Kashmiri people can’t be brought down

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): The peaceful and indigenous struggle
of the Kashmiri people cannot be brought down by the malicious
tactics of the Indian forces, said Sardar Masood Khan, President
AJK.
The AJK President expressed views when he called on Sartaj
Aziz, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission here at
the Pakistan Secretariat, according to press release.
The President congratulated Sartaj Aziz on assumption of
his new post and hoped that, under his watch, the Planning
Commission will achieve its short and long term goals.
Matters of national significance, ongoing development
projects in AJK and the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir
(IOK) were discussed in detail during the meeting.
The President apprised Aziz on the atrocious human rights
violations, taking place in IOK at the hands of the Indian
occupation forces.
Sartaj Aziz assured that the Government of Pakistan will
continue to diplomatically and politically support the people of
Kashmir at all forums.
He said the people of Pakistan consider the Kashmir issue
as their own and will keep supporting their cause.
Sardar Masood Khan also informed him of his recent visits
abroad and his interactions with Parliamentarians of various
countries and the Ell Parliament wherein he stressed upon the
peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.
The President expressed his wish that the Planning
Commission will extend its various development projects to AJK
in order to help the people of the region in playing an active
role in the economic and social development of Pakistan and
the Azad state.
Sartaj Aziz assured AJK President that the Planning Commission
would support development projects in AJK especially in the areas of
infrastructure, economy, health education agriculture and industry.
Matters relating to construction of medical colleges, bridges
and key buildings in AJK were also deliberated upon.
The President briefed Sartaj Aziz about the four projects
under the OPEC which are at different stages of implementation.
Aziz said that Pakistan with the help of China, would ensure
the Industrial Zone in AJK and the Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mirpur
Expressway, under the OPEC projects, are constructed to the highest
industrial and technological standards.
The President thanked the Pakistan Government for its untiring
support to the Kashmiri people in their efforts in attaining their
just right to self-determination.