Peace wins in NWA: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Sept 21 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar

Javed Bajwa on Thursday said peace had won in North Waziristan Agency (NWA) after a cricket match took place between Pakistan XI and UK Media XI at Miranshah.

“This is real NWA, real Pakistan. We are peace loving nation,” the

COAS was quoted as saying by Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a tweet.

The world saw today how a resilient nation overcomes difficult times, he

added.

The COAS thanked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pakistan Super League

(PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi, the participating teams, media and all others involved in the successful conduct of the historic event.