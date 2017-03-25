Peace returning to Balochistan with sacrifices of forces: Nisar

LORALAI, March 25 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday said complete peace was being restored in Balochistan with the efforts and sacrifices of brave law enforcement forces and the province would soon witness significant progress through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The whole country, including Balochistan, was more secure now due to which more avenues of prosperity had been opened for people, he said while addressing here the passing out ceremony of Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.

Inspector General FC Balochistan Major General Nadeem Anjum, provincial ministers and other high officials were also present at the ceremony.

Nisar said the people of Balochistan had faced tough time, but now they were on the verge of attaining prosperity because of peace being restored there.

The armed forces, Rangers, FC and police, he said, were determined to root out the enemies, irrespective of the fact how much they were mischievous, he added.

The whole nation, he said, stood with those struggling for peace and prayed for their success. Balochistan would be purged of anti-peace elements, who did not want the province to prosper and the children to attend schools.

The minister hailed the FC Balochistan for playing its role in maintaining peace in the province. It was not only helping secure border along with armed forces, but also standing shoulder to shoulder with police to handle the challenging situations in the province, he added.

Lauding the role of FC in social areas, including health, education and other sectors, he assured that he would seek more assistance for the force.

Contratulating the passing out personnel, Nisar said they were going to join practical life, which was a memonent of happiness for them and their families.

He urged them to foil the nefarious designs of those who did not want peace and prosperity for the people of Pakistan, particularly Balochistan.

He said Islam is a religion of peace, which prohibits creating

unrest in society. But some elements were using the religion to spread

chaos in the country and they were those who did not want peace in Balochistan or the country and exploited the youth to fulfill their

designs.

He exhorted the graduating FC youth should to follow in the footprints of martyrs and ‘Ghazis’, who had left behind heroic examples of bravery and gallantry to fight the menace of terrorism.

Earlier, IG FC briefed the minister about law and order situation in Balochistan. The minister hailed the efforts of FC in maintaining peace in the province and securing border.