Peace restored through effective strategy : Barjees Tahir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): Minister of Kashmir Affairs Chaudhary Barjees Tahir on Saturday said that the peace has been restored throughout the country through effective best strategy of the present government and sacrifices of the security agencies.

Addressing the opening ceremony of gas provision to the

village Mathyali Khird, Shah Kot, District Nankana, he said that incidents of terrorism have been dropped by 80 percent, adding remaining terrorists would also be arrested through ongoing combing operation.

He said Pakistan’s foreign policy is now more vibrant and effective, adding that the world is appreciating the government efforts for the elimination of terrorism.

Barjees Tahir siad that enemies’ efforts to isolate Pakistan have been foiled on diplomatic level.

The minister said that participation of 37 countries in the

peace exercises organized by Pakistan Navy, proved that international countries were lauding Pakistan’s efforts for peace.

He said that Pakistan is now more stable and safe country for which credite goes to vision of Prime Minster Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, best policies of the government and the efforts of security institutions.