ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said although the Pakistanis were a peace loving nation but it would retaliate strongly if a war was imposed.

He said the international community was worried about the tense situation between two nuclear armed neighbours.However, the peace overtures made by Prime Minister Imran Khan were acknowledged by the world as warmongering was neither in Pakistan’s interest nor in India’s, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were aimed at winning the general election at the cost of destruction and instability in the whole region. On the pretext of Pulwama incident, he had put the lives of millions of people on both side of the border at risk.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had asked the Modi government to provide actionable evidence regarding the Pulwama incident but India instead opted for aggression and its aircraft entered the Pakistani airspace.

He said the prime minister’s goodwill gestures, including that of the release of the captured Indian pilot and offer for talks were even lauded by Indian scholars and writers. Indian journalist Barkha Dutt had called for giving Noble Peace Prize to Imran Khan for his efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region, he added.

Fawad said tension between the two countries was now defusing and the situation would improve in coming days.

He said all the political parties in Pakistan were united and they had adopted a unified stance against the Indian aggression, but people in India were divided over warmongering of the Modi government.

He said India could not suppress the valiant Kashmiris through brutal tactics in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Modi government had let loose reign of terror on them, but would not be able to budge them from demanding their right to self-determination, he added.

To a query, the minister said the country had achieved immense successes under the National Action Plan (NAP) in the elimination of menace of terrorism. The NAP being a comprehensive plan against terrorism, was being implemented in larger national interest.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had banned some extremist organizations and was taking practical actions against them, he added.

To another question, he said boycotting the session of OIC ministerial meeting was the decision of parliament. The prime minister took the decision in that regard after taking the parliament on board, he added.

Regarding corruption, he said the government and opposition had differences on issue. The opposition wanted a lenient policy but it was not possible for the PTI government to make any compromise on the accountability of corrupt elements.

He said there was need to improve the accountability system.