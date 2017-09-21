Peace Cup proves Pakistan’s a peaceful country, terrorism wipeout from NWA: DG ISPR

MIRANSHAH, Sept 21 (APP): Director General ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor said here Thursday that successful hosting of Peace Cup matches between Pakistan XI and UK Media XI has proved that Pakistan was a peaceful and sports loving country.

He said terrorism was wiped out from North Waziristan Agency and the successful holding of the cricket match between Pakistan XI and UK Media XI showed the return of complete peace and normalcy in the agency.

The DG ISPR was speaking on the sidelines of the cricket match between Pakistan XI and UK Media XI in Miranshah, headquarters of North Waziristan Agency here.

Major General Asif Ghafoor vowed that terrorism will never be allowed to regain stronghold in the region again.

He said this Peace Cup is the only beginning and we will hold more such events in future, adding that a large number people from faraway areas of Fata had watched the today’s match.

The DG ISPR promised that efforts are underway to host other sports tournaments as well, other than cricket.

“We should all stay united, this is the message from Pakistan Army,” he said.

The DG ISPR noted that life is back to normal in FATA, and residents of FATA have all facilities available to them.

He further said the process of rehabilitation of the internally

displaced people has almost been completed.

KP Governor Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt and Director General ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor also watched the match. The tribal elders on this occasion presented traditional turban to DG ISPR.