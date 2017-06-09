PDCA elections on July 24

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): The elections of the Pakistan Deaf

Cricket Association (PDCA) will be held on July 24 at Gaddafi

stadium, Lahore.

The elections for the seat of President and Secretary would be

conducted by Election Commission of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB),

said a press release issued here on Friday.

After verification process, the districts deaf cricket

associations having three or more clubs are entitled to participate

in the election under PCB Election Regulations of PDCA 2017 approved

by the PCB’s Board of Governors.

In that regard, the nomination forms have been dispatched to

the voters. The same along with election regulations, voters list

are available on PCB’s website.

The last date for filing of nomination forms is June 19 while

the last date for filing of objections against candidates is June

21.

The scrutiny of nomination forms and hearing of objections

would be on July 3. The decision of objections and issuance of

provisional list of candidates is July 4.

July 11 is kept as the last date for withdrawal of candidature

while last date for filing of appeals before the PCB Board of

Governors against decision of Election Commission PCB is July 18.