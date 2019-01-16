LAHORE, Jan 16 (APP):Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has planned to bring investment from China in the eight potential industrial sectors including furniture, handicrafts, textile, fertilizers, cement, glasswork energy and pharmaceuticals.
PCJCCI President, Shah Faisal Afridi and other office-bearers of the chamber discussed the plan at a monthly review meeting here on Wednesday.
PCJCCI to invite Chinese investment in 8 industrial sectors
