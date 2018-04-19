PCJCCI suggests developing Gilgit-Baltistan as Pak-China Tourism Zone

LAHORE, Apr 19 (APP):The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has suggested to develop Gilgit-Baltistan as a joint tourism zone for people of Pakistan and China.

PCJCCI President SM Naveed said while addressing a meeting of the PCJCCI here on Thursday which was also attended by a number of senior members of the PCJCCI.

He urged the authorities to lay down a strategy on the development of tourism industry in Gilgit-Baltistan through exploitation of beautiful locations and abundant natural resources available in the region.

Naveed proposed the idea of initiating and welcoming Chinese tourism to Pakistan especially in the region of Gilgit-Baltistan as the area had not only immense beauty but also had so many healthy and useful resources.

“We are eager to take the plunge for the Chinese tourism in Pakistan and make use of the natural revenue in the best way,” he said adding that Gilgit-Baltistan was the cross section of the world’s four famous high altitude mountain ranges, including the Karakoram, Himalayas, Hindu Kush and Pamir.

Not only this, he said that the region also carried the status of holding three of the world’s longest glaciers outside the polar region. Whereas, the environment in Gilgit-Baltistan was also conducive for international level mountaineering and hiking, he said and observed that development of the tourism industry could do wonders for

Pakistan’s economy and also cultivate goodwill for the country globally by carrying out a well-thought tourism plan in the region.