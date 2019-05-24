LAHORE, May 24 (APP):The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Friday urged the government to initiate low-cost energy generation projects in collaboration with China to reduce cost of doing business in the country.

PCJCCI President Shah Faisal Afridi stated this in a weekly review meeting of the Joint Chamber here. PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ahmad Hasnain, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and a number of executive committee members also were present.

Referring to his recent meeting with representatives of Tianying Company Shanghai, Afridi said the low-cost energy was produced in China through incineration of waste materials. The company representatives had given a detailed presentation on how the Chinese waste-to-energy incineration model could prove to be a solution for the energy crisis and environment pollution in Pakistan, he added.

The PCJCCI president said the Chinese company ‘Tianying’ was willing to invest in Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) incineration for power generation. The company was looking for suitable project agents to start the investment in Pakistan, he said, asserting that more Chinese companies of the sector could be attracted towards Pakistan, if the government included the low cost energy generation in its priority agenda.

He urged the government to adopt waste-to-energy incineration model in Pakistan in partnership with Chinese expert companies.

Ahmed Hasnain said, “Energy crisis is one of the main problems of our country and we should take measures to cope with this misery.”

In renewable energy resources, he mentioned, biogas could be used to fulfill the deficit, as the shortfall of fuel and electricity in Pakistan was an indication to decrease dependence on conventional fuel resources and find the new sustainable resources such as renewable energy means.

Pakistan, he said, had a huge potential for renewable energy resources such as wind, solar and biomass, which would also save foreign reserves to be consumed on the high-cost energy. “Through these resources, we will be able not only to meet energy demand in low cost, but also minimize environmental contamination.”

On the occasion, Muhammad Salahuddin Hanif said in China, waste-to-energy incineration was playing a vital role in waste management and energy production.

He said in Pakistan about 3,000 MW electricity could be generated by using agricultural residue and municipal solid waste. He said Pakistan generated about 15 million tons of crops residue annually, which could be used as feedstock to generate 120- MW electricity.

Another important waste that could be converted into energy was municipal non-hazardous solid waste that was about some 60,000 tons on a daily basis in urban areas only and was increasing at the rate of 2.5 percent annually. He suggested that Pakistan should attain Chinese assistance and investment for bringing advanced waste-to-energy conversion technologies in Pakistan.