ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Many tour operators are opening tours connecting Central Asia, China and Pakistan by means of Khunjerab Pass utilizing Pak-China Friendship Bus Service (PCFBS).

Talking to APP, Manager Operations PCFBS, Major (R) Musawar Ali Khan said the bus service would begin its journey from Lahore and culminate at Kashgar, China. He informed about the schedule of the journey from Lahore to China as it will start from Lahore to Tashkurqan (Kashgar) China.