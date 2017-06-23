PCB welcomes ICC adopting its revised constitution

LAHORE, June 23 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Shaharyar

M Khan and Chairman Executive Committee PCB Najam Sethi have warmly welcomed the ICC unanimously adopting its revised constitution which ends the Big Three concept and gives it a more democratic and egalitarian model.

Chairman PCB and Executive Committee Chairman stated that the PCB has worked assiduously for this change that will provide a level playing field for all Member countries, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Friday.

“Shaharyar Khan and Najam Sethi had also discussed the visit of an ICC International Team to Pakistan in the third week of September with Giles Clarke who heads the ICC’s task force to revive international cricket in Pakistan. This visit is expected to encourage ICC Full Member teams to visit Pakistan in the future “, he said.

The ICC Board Meeting also congratulated Chairman PCB on Pakistan’s

success in the ICC Champions Trophy.