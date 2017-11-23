PCB wants govt to introduce a corruption law in sports

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has requested the government to introduce a law about corruption in sports in order to stop the players from doing any kind of fixing in the game.

Talking to APP, a PCB official said PCB lays emphasis on removing corruption from cricket. “In this regard PCB has already introduced a strict anti-corruption code and it has a permanent vigilance department in PCB to counter the menace of corruption,” he said.

He said the board believes that corruption in cricket and other sports can largely be prevented if a law is passed making corruption in sports a crime. “In this regard PCB has already requested the government to take action in this matter,” he said.

He said cricketers are banned for some time and then are allowed to play, but if such a law is introduced then they would be fearful about committing any kind of wrongdoings.

The official further said the PCB also suggested that instead of taxing PCB’s income, the government should ask PCB to spend the same amount on development and promotion of cricket in the country. “This will ensure that various stadiums are maintained and brought to international standards on a regular basis,” he said.

He said government should also make cricket mandatory in educational boards to organize cricket events on nationwide basis. “The PCB will play its role in facilitating such events,” he said and added secure and secluded grounds must also be provided for women cricketers for the promotion of women cricket.