PCB unveils team kit for New Zealand T20 series

LAHORE, Dec 26 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here on Tuesday unveiled Pakistan team kit for the Twenty-20 international series against New Zealand to be played in January 2018.

The series is being co-sponsored by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL). The cricket team kit was unveiled jointly by PTCL Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Adnan Shahid, PCB chairman Najam Aziz Sethi and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Other attendees of the ceremony were PTCL EVP Marketing & Communication Syed Shahzad Shah and PCB senior officials.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi said the cricket board as a governing body of cricket in Pakistan, is involved in all aspects of the game and in promoting the interests of Pakistan cricket both in the country and abroad. “PCB is grateful to PTCL for co-sponsoring the T20 series to be played against New Zealand. The tour will offer a new dimension to Pakistan team as they will play in different conditions against a formidable opponent.”

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed acknowledged the PCB’s efforts and said it was an honour for him to have the opportunity of leading the country in this forthcoming series in New Zealand. Sarfaraz also thanked PTCL for coming forward to support Pakistan team. The New Zealand tour will offer a good opportunity to him and his team to showcase their best in different playing conditions, he added.

PTCL COO Adnan Shahid said: “Cricket and PTCL, both connect the country and unite the nation. We are excited to co-sponsor T20 team kit of Pakistan team, which is also world number one team in ICC T20I rankings. Like all Pakistanis, we wish the team all the best and hope it will continue the winning streak and win the tough New Zealand series comprehensively. PTCL will continue supporting the PCB and Pakistan cricket in future as well.”