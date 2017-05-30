LAHORE, May 30 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption
Tribunal probing the spot-fixing scandal of Pakistan Super League held detailed deliberations here on Tuesday regarding the request of suspended cricketer Khalid Latif for adjourning the proceedings till June 14 and allowing his counsel to make final arguments.
The Tribunal carefully deliberated on the matter and granted the request of the cricketer, said a spokesman for the PCB.
PCB tribunal adjourn proceedings on Khalid Latif request
