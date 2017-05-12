PCB to submit its reply against Nasir Jamshid till May 26

LAHORE, May 12 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board will submit its opening
brief detailing its claims along with the evidence to be relied on by
May 26 against cricketer Nasir Jamshid for his alleged involvement in
the spot fixing scandal in the Pakistan Super League in Dubai in
February this year.
The Anti-Corruption Tribunal held its preliminary hearing here on Friday
at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore and the following were in attendance, Jus. ® Asghar Haider (Chairman), Lt Gen. ® Tauqir Zia, Wasim Bari (Members), Hassan Iqbal, Advocate for Nasir Jamshaid, Taffazul Rizvi and Haider Ali Khan Advocates for PCB, Salman Naseer, GM Legal Affairs PCB,Col. ® Mohammad Azam Khan, Head of PCB’s Vigilance and Security Department.
“PCB’s counsel read out the charges leveled by PCB against Nasir
Jamshaid namely, Articles 2.4.6; and 2.4.7 of the PCB Anti-Corruption
Code for Participants 2015”, said a spokesman of PCB after the hearing.
The Tribunal in consultation and with concurrence of both parties agreed
upon the procedure and timelines to be adopted under the Anti-Corruption Code. PCB shall submit its opening brief detailing its claims along with
the evidence to be relied on by May 26, he said .
“Nasir Jamshaid will be provided an opportunity to respond by filing an
Answering Brief on June 9 and PCB may, at its discretion, file a Reply
Brief on June 14. The Final Hearing shall commence from June 30 on a day to day basis “, he said.
Since under the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code the proceedings are meant to
be kept confidential, no comments will be made by any party or the Tribunal on the merits of the case, he added.
