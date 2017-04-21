PCB to submit its opening brief against Shahzaib on May 4

LAHORE, April 21 (APP)- Pakistan Cricket Board will submit its

opening brief detailing its claims along with the evidence against

Shahzaib Hasan allegedly involved in sport fixing case of Pakistan

Super League on May 4.

Shahzaib will be provided an opportunity to respond by May 18

and PCB may, at its discretion, file a rebuttal by May 25, said a

spokesman of PCB here on Friday.

The Final Hearing will commence from June first on a day to day basis, he added.

He said the Anti-Corruption Tribunal held its preliminary

hearing at the National Cricket Academy and the following were in

attendance Jus.

Asghar Haider (Chairman), Lt. Gen. Tauqir Zia (Member), Wasim Bari (Member), Shahzaib Hasan, along with Barrister Malik Kashif Rajwana, Advocate, Taffazul Rizvi and Haider Ali Khan, Advocates for PCB

,Col. Mohammad Azam Khan, Head of PCB’s Vigilance and Security

Department.

“Shahzaib Hasan cricketer has been charged with breaches of Articles 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants 2015”, he said.

The Tribunal in consultation with both parties agreed upon the

procedure and timelines to be adopted under the Anti-Corruption Code,

said the spokesman.

“Since under the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code the proceedings are

required to be kept confidential, no further comments will be made by

any party on the merits of the case”, he added.