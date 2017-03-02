PCB to strengthen bond with Edhi Foundation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): In recognition of the renowned humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi’s services, a special ‘cricket-tainment’ bat signed by the artists at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be auctioned and the money gained will be handed over to the Edhi Foundation as charity.

The HBL PSL and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) want to further strengthen their bond with the esteemed Edhi Foundation, according to a press release issued here.

Green and maroon caps will be handed out to the best batsman and the best bowler in the tournament, respectively.

The two caps of honour will also endorse the Edhi foundation logo in memory of Abdul Sattar Edhi who passed away last year.

The maroon and the green caps will be handed to the highest wicket taker and the highest runs scorer respectively throughout the course of the tournament.

The bowler with the most wickets in the tournament will wear the maroon cap, while the batsman who has the highest number of runs to his credit will flaunt the green cap.

HBL PSL 2017 trophies will also be awarded for the best batsman,

best bowler, wicket-keeper and man-of-the-tournament.

The Best Batsman’s trophy (a crystallized cricket bat) is named after legendary Pakistan batsman Hanif Mohammad; the Best Bowler’s trophy (a crystallized cricket ball) is named after legendary fast bowler Fazal Mahmood (a crystallized cricket ball); the Best Wicket-keeper’s trophy (a crystallized wicket-keeper’s glove) named after legendary wicket-keeper Imtiaz Ahmed; and the Man of the Tournament’s trophy (a crystallized rising star).