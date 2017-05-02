PCB to rope in Misbah, Younis after retirement

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would be offering skipper Misbah ul Haq and batsman Younis Khan top roles after their retirement from Test cricket at the end of series against West Indies.

Misbah and Younis had announced to retire after the end of the series against West Indies. It may be mentioned also be here that Younis became the first Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test Cricket while skipper Misbah also completed silver jubilee of victories as Test captain in the first test against West Indies

Responding to a question of this scribe here at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan said Misbah ul Haq and Younis would be offered top roles by the board after their retirement from Test cricket at the end series against West Indies.

“When both Misbah and Younis would return from West Indies we will give them a proposal regarding to work with the board and hopefully they will accept it,” he had said.

Meanwhile former International Cricket Council (ICC) President Zaheer Abbas Wednesday had also urged PCB to utilize the services of Misbah and Younis for the betterment of the game in the country.

He said PCB should make the most out of Misbah and Younis after their retirement as they can educate young and upcoming players. “Young players can learn a lot from Misbah and Younis and their experience would prove useful to players in many ways,” he told APP.