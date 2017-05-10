PCB to raise Pak-India MoU matter in ICC AGM

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would be

taking up the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to compensate for not playing with Pakistan in bilateral series as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to details, the PCB had received a response from BCCI on the notice sent to BCCI last week demanding compensation for not playing with Pakistan in bilateral series as outlined in the MoU.

BCCI have raised some points. One of them is they don’t consider the MOU a binding legal agreement between the two Boards.

Secondly, they have pointed out that permission of government is

necessary for any Indo-Pak series and since their government is not

giving them permission, they can’t play with Pakistan.

Talking to APP, a PCB official said PCB would be taking up the matter in the ICC’s Annual General meeting to be held in June. “The agreement to play series against India was a legal contract but India did not honour it,” he said.

He said the final constitution of winding up of the Big 3 would also be approved in the meeting.