PCB to host ACC Level 2 course from Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hosting 13 countries ACC Level 2 Umpiring Course at the National Cricket Academy of Lahore from November 19 to 22.

The four-day course will be conducted by four officials including Ahsan Raza, Saleem Badar, Mehboob Shah from Pakistan and Ruchira from Sri Lanka, a PCB statement Saturday said.

A total number of 19 officials will be in attendance representing from Singapore, Iran, Thailand, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Kuwait, Bahrain, Nepal, Malaysia, and Myanmar, respectively.

The participants will undergo different lectures during the course which includes changes of law and what effect it has on the playing conditions, communication skills, ground condition, weather, and light, activity on teamwork etc.

The participants will also undergo an outdoor session where positioning and stance of the umpires will be demonstrated by the course tutors.