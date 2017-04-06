PCB to honour Misbah

LAHORE, Apr 6 (APP)- Chairman, Pakistan Cricket, Shaharyar M. Khan said on

Thursday that PCB will honour outgoing test captain Misbah ul Haq at a reception to acknowledge his valuable services and contribution for the Pakistan team and cricket.

“Misbah is an outstanding captain and a refined human being and he has

countless contributions for the Pakistan team and cricket and we will be duly acknowledge them by awarding him a medal and doing a lot more at a reception “,he told media man here at Gadafffi stadium.

He said Misbah as a captain brought good name for the country with his

decent attitude and conduct which was praised in all cricket playing countries.

“His conduct with team members, umpires, referees and team management was

exemplary and everyone has praise for him which established his status as a good captain “,he said.

He said though Pakistan lost the series during its tour of Australia and

the Australian cricket authorities wrote a letter to PCB narrating the good conduct of team which was due to leadership qualities of Misbah .

Chairman PCB said another outstanding achievement on part of Misbah was to

take the team to the number one ranking in test cricket which will always be remembered in Pakistan cricket history.

“He is a wise captain knowing his job and he has the ability to get best

out of his fellow colleagues and he knows how to finish his job successfully “,said Shaharyar while raising the leadership qualities of Misbah.

He urged the young cricketers to follow Misbah as a role model and become

good cricketers as well as refined human beings to serve the game in a dignified manner and to bring glory by showing casing their talent in a professional manner.