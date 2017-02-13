PCB to form Disciplinary Tribunal to decide sport fixing case

LAHORE, Feb 13 (APP)- Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Shaharyar M Khan said on Monday that Board will form a disciplinary tribunal to probe into the recent spot fixing scandal in the Pakistan Super League in Dubai.

“We will soon be forming a four tribunal headed a by Senior judge

of the apex of the court to look into the matter and to decide it after completing all the lad

down procedure to punish the culprits involved

in spot fixing”, he was addressing a new conference here at Gadaffi stadium.

He said Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif are being issued show cause notices today (Monday) and Muhammad Irfan will be served a show cause notice in two to three days as he the fast bowler is also under investigations by the anti corruption unit of PCB.

“Shhazaib and Babar Azam have been cleared by the investigators and they are free to play”, he said.

Chairman PCB said PCB has zero tolerance on spot fixing or corruption in the game and it is determined to hand out punishment to those who will bring the game to disrepute.

“Those who will be found guilty in the light of the report of disciplinary tribunal will

be awarded punishment to set example for other players to dispel the impression that they can make a come back after few years after committing a crime of spot fixing”, he asserted.

He said it was quite unfortunate that a duo of Pak players were involved in that

shameful act which brought bad name for Pakistan cricket. “Hours before the start of the match, they (Sharjeel and Khalid) attended a lecture along with other players conducted by anti corruption unit of PCB in Dubai but shockingly they did not pay attention to it and become part of it (spot fixing).

He said he also travelled with Sharjeel and Khalid in the same flight back home and at the airport told them that they have brought bad name to the country and its cricket and PSL. “Besides you have also brought bad name to your families and I don’t want to talk to you (Shajeel and Khalid) as you are part of a ill act”, he added.

Shahyar M Khan said PCB is working on the importance of education

in cricket that is why school cricket is being revived in order to get educated cricketers who

should not be influenced by the mafia involved

in match or spot fixing. “It was quite unfortunate that Salman Butt

being highly educated also become part of spot fixing”, he said while answering a question.

He said efforts are being made to have a combined universities team team play in the grade two domestic tournaments and a MOU will soon be singed with Higher Education Commission in this regard.

He said the PSL final in Lahore on March 5 was a land mark activity which will help in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.

“We have invited all full member of test playing countries to watch the final and to observer the security situation in Lahore”, he said.

He termed the report of ICC Task force on Pakistan, Giles Clarke very ‘important and productive’. “In that report submitted to ICC, Giles Clark stated that terrorists attacks have minimized to 83 percent in Pakistan and Punjab Government has made a heavy investment in safe city project in Lahore which is its own kind in the entire world as far as safety and security of the citizens of the city was concerned”, said Chairman PCB.

He was PCB was also endeavouring to open the doors of international cricket in

Pakistan and it was in the process of inviting junior, A, academies and women teams from

associated countries.

“It is a first step to restore the confidence and after the visits of such teams a day will come when big names in international cricket will start visiting Pakistan”, he said adding “The return of international cricket to Pakistan will not happen overnight, definitely it will take some time.”

Answering a question, he said the refined constitution of the

ICC will be finalized in June after getting feed back from the member countries