PCB to continue supporting Hafeez

LAHORE, Nov 21 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday that it stands behind Mohammad Hafeez and is lending all its support to him to rectify his bowling action.

“The PCB will like to state that already a bowling action review committee has been setup where Ahsan Raza, Ali Zia, Saleem Jaffar, and Sajad Akhtar are its members. The committee has been tasked to provide all possible training and assistance to rectify his bowling action at par with ICC standard,” said a spokesman for the PCB here.

On the recommendations of the four-member committee, Hafeez will work on his action at the National Cricket Academy, and after every 10 days will undergo a test at the biomechanics lab setup in LUMS, he said.

“The committee will, therefore, analyze the reports of the tests, and will further guide Mohammad Hafeez before he proceeds with the official test to ICC,” he asserted.

The PCB refutes the news circulated in the media that it was not backing the premier all-rounder, and a story on the media is a deliberate attempt to mislead and defame the PCB, the spokesman added.