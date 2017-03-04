PCB to construct stadium in Skardu: CM

GILGIT, Mar 4 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Saturday said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed willingness to establish a state-of-the-art stadium in Skardu

to furnish talented players of the area with ample training chances.

CM said this during a briefing arranged by Deputy Commissioner

regarding ongoing development projects in Skardu. He said that team of Gilgit Baltistan would also participate in next Pakistan Super League matches.

He said that the project of Sports Complex Skardu that was being

delayed would soon be materialized with the assistance of Federal Ministry of Sports adding playing grounds for cricket, hockey and football would be established under the project.

He informed that resources were being utilized to complete all the ongoing developmental work within stipulated time limit. He said that approval has been accorded to establish solid waste management company for Skardu that would help improve standard of sanitation facilities in the city.

Taking note of the non-functional power plants in Gultari, he sought a report from the concerned department. He also directed to remove encroachments from the streams saying it would help saving precious lives and property during floods.

He said that 100 hotels were under construction for the tourists in various areas of the province. He also directed establishment of tent villages in famous tourist attractions adding administration and private should devise a viable plan for the project.

CM informed that for the first time a committee has been constituted

to introduce land reforms that would soon start its ground work.

He also directed to start paper work for initiating solar driven schemes to irrigate barren lands in Skardu.