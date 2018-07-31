PCB to be allocated alternate place for cricket stadium

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be allocated an alternate place by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the Federal Capital to build the cricket stadium.

Talking to APP, a top PCB official said the board and CDA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2012 under which the CDA allotted 35 acres of land near Shakarparian for the construction of cricket stadium.

“But the project could not be materialized as last year Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak EPA) and National Council for Conservation of Wildlife (NCCW) clearly said that the proposed project fell in the jurisdiction of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) which was a violation of Islamabad Wildlife Ordinance 1979 as well as of the city’s master plan,” he said.

He said construction of stadium at Shakarparian would have resulted in felling of thousands of trees and other greenery which was a clear violation of the Wildlife Ordinance.

“Now both PCB and CDA are making efforts to mutually select an alternate site in the federal capital to build the stadium,” he said and added we will assure that Islamabad Wildlife Ordinance 1979 is not being violated this time.

“At present, there is no state owned cricket stadium or academy in the capital city and all local matches or trainings are carried out at club owned grounds,” he said.

He said PCB is also constructing a new building in Pindi Cricket Stadium which is likely to be completed within six months.

“It will be a three-floor building and work on the project has been started. The media center will also be shifted in the new building,” he said.

He said PCB aims to give a makeover to Pindi stadium along with others stadiums of the country. “In future we hope that all cities of Pakistan would be hosting international matches including of Pakistan Super League (PSL) therefore board wants to upgrade all stadiums,” he said.