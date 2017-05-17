PCB suspends cricketer Nawaz for two months and fined Rs 200,000

LAHORE, May 17 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board Wednesday suspended cricketer ,Muhammad Nawaz for two months and imposed fine of Rs 200,000 on him for finding him guilty for not informing the PCB vigilance and security department timely after he was approached by the bookies.

“A period of Ineligibility/suspension of two months has been imposed on

Nawaz, (First month suspension has commenced from May 16, 2017), one month of which will be suspended upon fulfillment of the additional conditions,” a spokesman of PCB said here.

He said Nawaz had also been fined Rs 200,000.

He said in furtherance to the PCB’s investigation into violations of the

PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code for Participants 2015 (the Code) Nawaz was issued a Notice of Charge by the PCB Vigilance and Security Department on May 12, 2017 wherein he was charged with a single violation of Article 2.4.4 of the Code.

It was alleged that Nawaz had, on one occasion, failed to disclose to

the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of the approaches and invitations received by him to engage in Corrupt Conduct.

The PCB spokesman said on May 15, 2017, Nawaz approached the PCB to initiate proceedings under Article 5.1.12 of the PCB Code and requested for ‘Agreed Sanction’ a meeting to hold discussions.

Resultantly, PCB required Nawaz to submit a written statement explaining his version of events; his response to the Notice of Charge; and any mitigating factors that he would like the PCB to consider, and thereafter appear before the PCB Vigilance and Security Department to answer their queries.

“Nawaz submitted his written statement admitting the charges leveled against him by PCB and appeared for subsequent meetings with PCB on May 16 to properly explain his case”,he added.

The following “Agreed Sanction”, with suspension and fine is being imposed on Nawaz:

(1) A period of Ineligibility/suspension of two months has been imposed on Nawaz,(First month suspension has commenced from May 16): one month of which will be suspended upon fulfillment of the following additional conditions,

(2) That there is no further/additional breach of the PCB Code by Nawaz after commencement of the period of Ineligibility; and no previous breach of the PCB Code by MN comes to light. If any such breach(es) take place the PCB reserve the right to initiate separate and independent proceedings against Nawaz under the PCB Code;

(3) That Nawaz, over the next six months, participates under the auspices of PCB in programs of Anti-Corruption education, which may include amongst other things, delivering lectures on Anti-Corruption at such places and to such audiences as the PCB Vigilance and Security Department deems fit; and during the period of Ineligibility as described under Article 5(a)(ii), Nawaz’s central contract executed with PCB will stand suspended and no new contract will be offered to him.