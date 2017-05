LAHORE, May 3 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday sent Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a Notice of Dispute under the Dispute Resolution Committee Terms of Reference of the ICC (ICC TORs) for breaching the agreement executed between PCB and BCCI in respect of the Future Tour Programme for the period 2014-2023.

“PCB has claimed the losses and damage suffered by it as a result of

BCCI’s breaches of the agreement”, said a spokesman of PCB here.