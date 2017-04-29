PCB rejects Khalid Latif allegation leveled in the letter

LAHORE, Apr 29 (APP)- Pakistan Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption
and Security Department summoned suspended cricketer Khalid Latif
and vehemently rejected the frivolous, baseless and false
allegations which he leveled in his letter which the PCB received
on April 24.
The PCB ACU has to date acceded to all permissible requests by
Khalid Latif and extended full cooperation as permitted under the Anti-Corruption Code (The Code). But regrettably Khalid’s actions
appear to be solely aimed at frustrating and obstructing the
ongoing investigations, said a spokesman of PCB here on Saturday.
Khalid Latif is among a group of cricketers who were allegedly
involved in the spot fixing during which rocked the Pakistan Super
League in Dubai in February.
“PCB is aware that Khalid had filed a Writ Petition before the Honourable Lahore High Court and that the same was dismissed in
limine. Resultantly there is no legal impediment against PCB in
continuing its investigation under the Code”, he said.
Therefore, in accordance with the provisions of Article 4.3
of the Code Khalid is again directed to appear before the PCB
Vigilance and Security Department for an interview on Tuesday
May 2, he added.
“Khalid is once again reminded of his obligations under the
Code which mandates his full cooperation with the PCB Vigilance and Security Department in its investigation”, he said adding “Khalid’s non-appearance at the aforementioned interview may result in further breaches of Articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the Code”.
