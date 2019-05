LAHORE, May 29 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board has strongly refuted media reports that suggest it has decided to part ways with chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and Pakistan teams coach Mickey Arthur.

In a statement here on Wednesday the PCB reminded all stakeholders that it had clarified a few weeks ago that the future of the chief selector, coach and the player support personnel will be reviewed following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The PCB insisted there has been no change to that position.