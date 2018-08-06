PCB regional presidents meet PTI chief

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):A delegation comprised of elected regional presidents of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and discussed the current situation of the board.

The delegation apprised Imran Khan about the existing position of Pakistan Cricket Board and expressed no-confidence over present PCB chairman Najam Sethi as well as the current head of domestic cricket committee Shakeel Sheikh, said a statement issued here.

The delegation asked the chairman to take action against the corrupt elements in PCB and initiate inquiry against them. The corruption and nepotism had weaken the PCB, the delegation told Imran Khan.

The chairman welcomed the delegation and stressed the need for strengthening of domestic cricket structure for the betterment of cricket system in the country.