PCB postpones National T20 semis, final

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the semi-finals and final of National Twenty20 at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi.

According to PCB, the Super 8 rounds of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy has also been postponed due to the prevailing situation in the twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The PCB management would announce the new dates later.