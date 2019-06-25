LAHORE, Jun 25 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday parted way with its general manager domestic cricket operation, Shafiq Ahmad.

In an unrelated matter and as part of the National Cricket Academy restructuring and forward looking, the PCB has decided not to extend the contract of regional coach Akbar Yousufzai, while last week it parted ways with regional coaches Sabih Azhar and Taimoor Khan.

Shafiq, 70, who played six Tests and three ODIs from 1974 to 1980 before joining the PCB in April 2007 is the latest aged contractual employee who was shown the exit.