PCB not give up holding PSL final in Lahore

LAHORE, Feb 15 (APP)- Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Shaharyar

M Khan said on Wednesday that PCB has not given up holding of the

Pakistan Super League final here on March 5 at Gadaffi stadium.

“We will not bow down to the terrorists or their heinous designs

and we are fully determined to hold the final of the mega event at

Lahore and we have informed the government in this regard”, he told

newsmen here.

He expressed his gratitude to Army Chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa

for supporting PCB stance of holding the PSL final at Gadaffi stadium.

“We highly value the gesture shown by the Army Chief for the cause

of cricket in Pakistan and PCB has sent him a special message of thanks”,

he added.

He informed that security experts and managers of various cricket boards will soon be visiting Pakistan to access security situation

for the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

referring to cricketers, Sharjeel Khan and

Khalid Latif who were suspended on the allegations of spot fixing

in PSL,he said: “PCB wants to give them a fair chance for their defence.

Khan said PCB has zero tolerance for corruption in

cricket and added that there was no place for the cricketers in national cricket who are involved in the menace.

“Such cricketers will be given exemplary punishment in order to set precedent for young cricketers and to save the future of the game”, he added.