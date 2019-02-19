ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday named Blitz and Trans Group as the new live production partner for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019.
Blitz is PCB’s broadcast partners in Pakistan, while Trans Group is the event management partners, a press release said.
Blitz and Trans Group will begin their PSL coverage when the matches resume on Wednesday.
PCB names Blitz, Trans Group as new PSL partner
ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday named Blitz and Trans Group as the new live production partner for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019.