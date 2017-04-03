PCB names 13 players for test team training camp

LAHORE, Apr 3 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced the names of 13 players for attending a training camp here to prepare the team for test series in West Indies.

“The short duration camp will commence from Tuesday, and end on April 7,” said a spokesman for PCB here.

Those attending the camp will be Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood,

Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan, Rahat Ali, Muhammad Abbas, Asad Raza and Khalid Usman.

Pakistan team will play three test match series with the first test commencing on April 22 at Kingston, second from April 30 at Bridgetown, third from May 10 at Roseau.

The Pak team will leave for West Indies on April 8.