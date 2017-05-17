PCB imposes fine on Umar Akmal, Junaid Khan for misconduct

LAHORE, May 17 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a fine of fifty percent of the match fee, on Umar Akmal and Junaid Khan for their misconduct at Pakistan Cup 2017 held last month in Rawalpindi.

A spokesman of the PCB said here on Wednesday that the Board has also warned both the players that they will be under observation for a month starting from May 18 and re-occurrence of breach of discipline will lead to one month suspension.