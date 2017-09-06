PCB holds player selection ceremony for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

LAHORE, Sept 6 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board held the

first-ever Player Selection Ceremony for its premier First-class

tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Season 2017-2018 here on Wednesday

at Gaddafi Stadium.

Eight Regional sides Lahore Blues, Lahore Whites, Karachi

Whites, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, FATA and Peshawar

selected eight players each to complete their set of 20 players

for the tournament.

All teams had earlier picked 12 players from their own region;

the dozen selected also included two Emerging Players. The Player

Selection Ceremony was held in a cordial atmosphere as all eight

regions tried their best to make formidable combinations for the

most competitive Four-Day tournament in the country.

The eight regions expressed their satisfaction at the smooth

conduct of the ceremony and wholeheartedly accepted the new system

which encourages meritorious selections. The Director Cricket

Operations Haroon Rasheed speaking on the occasion thanked the

regions for their cooperation which re-endorsed the PCB’s trust

in the regions.

He said, “The regions are our arms; we want to give them maximum support

since they produce talent at the grass root level and are

the reason for Pakistan cricket’s success at the highest level

which has recently culminated in the historic Champions Trophy

success. Our domestic system is on the road to improvement and

that’s the reason that the Player Selection Ceremony was introduced

this year to add a new exciting dimension for the players besides

further encouraging the role of new blood through induction of

two Emerging Players in each squad”.