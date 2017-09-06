PCB holds player selection ceremony for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

LAHORE, Sept 6 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board held the
first-ever Player Selection Ceremony for its premier First-class
tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Season 2017-2018 here on Wednesday
at Gaddafi Stadium.
Eight Regional sides Lahore Blues, Lahore Whites, Karachi
Whites, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, FATA and Peshawar
selected eight players each to complete their set of 20 players
for the tournament.
All teams had earlier picked 12 players from their own region;
the dozen selected also included two Emerging Players. The Player
Selection Ceremony was held in a cordial atmosphere as all eight
regions tried their best to make formidable combinations for the
most competitive Four-Day tournament in the country.
The eight regions expressed their satisfaction at the smooth
conduct of the ceremony and wholeheartedly accepted the new system
which encourages meritorious selections. The Director Cricket
Operations Haroon Rasheed speaking on the occasion thanked the
regions for their cooperation which re-endorsed the PCB’s trust
in the regions.
He said, “The regions are our arms; we want to give them maximum support
since they produce talent at the grass root level and are
the reason for Pakistan cricket’s success at the highest level
which has recently culminated in the historic Champions Trophy
success. Our domestic system is on the road to improvement and
that’s the reason that the Player Selection Ceremony was introduced
this year to add a new exciting dimension for the players besides
further encouraging the role of new blood through induction of
two Emerging Players in each squad”.
