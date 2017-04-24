PCB greets Younis on completing 10,000 Test runs

LAHORE, Apr 24 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shaharyar M. Khan has all praise for Younis Khan’s service to Pakistan cricket and spoke highly of his prolific career for completing 10,000 runs in test cricket.

Younis Khan became the first Pakistani and 13th batsmen in the world to score 10,000 Test runs. He achieved this milestone in the ongoing first Test match against West Indies at Kingston. He, earlier in his career, surpassed Javed Miandad’s 8,832 Test runs and became the highest run-getter for Pakistan.

“Younis Khan has been an excellent ambassador of Pakistan cricket. The number of records he has set in the recent past is something we as a nation can take great pride in,” said Shaharyar here on Monday.

Younis Khan, he maintained, is the only Pakistani batsman and Test

cricketer in the world to score centuries in 11 countries across the world, the feat he achieved against Australia early this year.

PCB Chairman added, “I congratulate him on rewriting the record book and hope he carries the form in the series to win Test series against West Indies.”

PCB Executive Committee Chairman Najam Aziz Sethi expressed the same views for the legendary batsman, saying, “Younis Khan has been a great servant to Pakistan’s cricket. He is a run machine for Pakistan Test team and continues to carry the burden of the Test team along with Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq for years now. I also congratulate him on completing 10,000 Test runs and making the country proud.”

Subhan Ahmad, COO also congratulated Younis on achieving a rare

milestone in his career and termed him as the backbone of Pakistan’s batting. “Becoming the first Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 Test runs is indeed a great achievement,” he said.