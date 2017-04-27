PCB forms committee to look into Umar, Junaid matter

ISLAMABAD Apr 27 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday took notice of the war of words held between Punjab team captain Umer Akmal and his team mate Junaid Khan and has formed a three-member Inquiry Committee to look into the matter.

The committee will be headed by General Manager Domestic Cricket Shafiq Ahmed to look into the matter. The other members of the committee include Manager and Coach of Punjab Team playing in the ongoing Pakistan Cup. The committee will submit its findings in this matter as early as possible.

According to details, Umar and Junaid have gotten involved in war of words. The incident took place when Umar was asked by the TV host at the toss ahead of Pakistan Cup match between Umar-led Punjab and Sindh in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

“I am surprised to know that Junaid didn’t come for the match, I don’t know where he was, he didn’t inform me about his absence from the match,” Umar told the anchor.

However, moments after Umar’s statement, Junaid released a video message from his hotel room rejecting Umar’s claims. “I wasn’t feeling well since last night due to food poisoning everyone in the team was aware of it,” Junaid said.

“Team doctor treated me all night and suggested that I should take the rest. Everyone in team management was aware of the fact that I was unwell,” Junaid said.

The fast bowler further said that he was shocked to hear such comments from his team captain Umar Akmal and said it was uncalled for.